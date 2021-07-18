LETTER: Country may be permanently split

The Big Lie of 2020: The election was rigged.

This definition comes from the Bible Dictionary found at www.biblestudytools.com

Lie, Lying ---To practice deceit, falsehood, and treachery either by word or action. It is the exact opposite of truth.

The sanctity of truth is fundamental in biblical teaching since it is based on the nature and character of God (Num 23:19; 1 Sam 15:29; Rom 3:4; Titus 1:2; Heb 6:18). Therefore, to despise truth is to despise God, and the Scriptures treat this topic with profound seriousness. In the garden of Eden the serpent denied the truth of God's pronouncement and encouraged the woman to act in defiance of divine truth (Gen 3:4). The results of this action (3:7-24) demonstrate clearly that it is God and his word that are true.

Today our nation is suffering from the biggest lie to ever challenge our democracy. It caused the insurrection of our nation's capitol where police defending our nation's elected officials were injured and/or killed. It is allowing several states to restrict voting rights for Blacks, Hispanics, and physically handicapped citizens from voting. They are being pushed by whites who are afraid...afraid of becoming a nation where whites will soon be the minority. Race and fear are fueling these voting restrictions.

Finally, this lie of all lies, has split this nation so severely that it may never regain the cooperation needed to go forward and remain being the beacon of light among all other nations.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

