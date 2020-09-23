LETTER: County needs people like McIntyre

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As we look to this November election John McIntyre has gone the extra mile to grow economic development in Mclean County.

In 2018 Brandt Industries of Saskatchewan, Canada, a company with 1.5 billion in sales a year flew into Mclean County to look at an expansion into the United States. While most everyone was enjoying the Fourth of July with family and friends, John and myself were meeting with Gavin and Shaun Semple for a possible purchase of the former Kongskilde plant north of Normal.

Their first question was “Why would we want to come to Illinois?” John had the answers of what we can offer that others cannot which was our workforce, our education, our strategic location with three interstate highways.

Six months later as talks had stalled and with a hour notice, it was John McIntyre and then school superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel who drove to Chicago when the Economic Development Council learned that Shaun Semple was there to purchase equipment. A 30-minute offer to meet turned into 2.5 hours and an agreement to expand the facility and add 350 employees to their operation.

McLean County needs people like John McIntyre on the Mclean County Board.

Mike O’Grady, Hudson

