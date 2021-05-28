LETTER: Court ruling will satisfy no one

The Supreme Court last week caused quite a stir by announcing they would hear arguments on pending legislation by the Mississippi legislature forbidding abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The legislators based their position on the evolving understanding of fetal development through ultrasonography and increasing evidence that women whose abortions were performed in the second trimester were significantly more likely to die of “abortion related causes.”

The Mississippi law would be widely supported by the American public according to recent polls. The most recent Gallup poll on the matter (2018) showed that 65% thought that abortion should be illegal in the second trimester (after 12 weeks). A January 2020) Marist poll found 7 in 10 Americans support limiting abortion after the first trimester.

Not to mention a 2011 United Nations survey showing that America is one of only seven nations out of some 198 across the globe that allow abortion for any reason after 20 weeks of pregnancy

Mississippi’s law reflects the diversity of approaches the states have taken on abortion in recent years. Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, New Mexico, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont would keep abortion legal for any reason. Six other states have previously passed similar laws.