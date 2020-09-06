LETTER: COVID track record far from exemplary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trump is doing an extraordinary job in managing the COVID epidemic in our country.

Look at the facts. The U.S. has 4% of the world population and 22% of the deaths from COVID. No other developed country has failed to institute a national testing-and-tracing plan. Instead, Trump has spread the word about bogus cures for COVID, encouraging his followers to take hydroxychloroquine and inject disinfectants. Never mind that the FDA warns of serious adverse cardiac events from hydroxychloroquine use and that injection of disinfectants leads to certain death.

Similarly, plasma treatments for COVID appear to be another Trump red herring, not an actual treatment. Right now, our only defenses for COVID are limiting interaction with others, socially distancing when we have to be in public places, and wearing masks.

If you watched Trump’s acceptance speech at the recent GOP convention, his audience avoided social distancing or wearing masks. Even one of our local representatives, Darin LaHood, was photographed maskless and close to others in the audience. As a loyal Trump supporter, LaHood represents an extraordinary role model for the people in his district. Let’s hope that Darin has the common sense to stay quarantined from his 74-year-old father, Ray.