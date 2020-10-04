LETTER: Cream works wonders with restless leg

There are a lot of people out there that have restless leg syndrome. I, too, have it, and tried many things for relief at bedtime when it starts up and you cannot get to sleep.

About three years ago I started using this cream that you rub into the calves of your legs before bedtime. It’s a miracle, and I no longer have the itchy, twitchy in my legs when I go to bed. All my friends I suggested it to said they were so thankful I told them to use it. It really works. It doesn’t smell; it’s not greasy; and no side effects from it.

It is called Relaxing Leg Cream by Magnilife. You can get it at CVS or Walgreens. It is expensive, but it works. I think you can order it online if you can’t find it in the store. I like simple solutions to problems.

Shirley Folz, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0