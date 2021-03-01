LETTER: Criminal justice reform will save lives

Republican State Senator Sally Turner notes that "there are good ideas in the (recently signed Illinois) criminal justice reform legislation." It is gratifying to see Republican legislators agree that needed reforms of our criminal justice system have been overdue.

Police should be wearing active body cameras while on duty. Resorting to violence should not be their first resort. Choke holds like the one that killed George Floyd should be banned. The new law effectively addresses all these issues. The law will save lives and it makes all of us more safe. Those of us who value human life strongly support the new reforms and we thank Gov. Pritzker for signing them into law.