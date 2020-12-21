LETTER: Criticism for Trump, backers

From 2016-2020 the GOP has quickly been derailed and now called the Trump Party. What started as a farce or comedy is now a tragedy. That person has chosen to try and help himself rather than the people of this country.

The country is now divided, people have lost jobs, many businesses are closed for good, and many are in need of food and money to pay rent or mortgages. He golfs when the pandemic gets worse.

Now that a vaccine is available, many are frightened to even get it. The reason is all of the political rhetoric that was spewed which made a medical issue into a political one.

So, if you were a member of the GOP and choose now to join the Trump Party, you will now be called a Retrumplican. The definition of a Retrumplican is an indoctrinated follower of the leader whose purpose was to get rich and to end democracy in the U.S.

Michael Kober, Bloomington

