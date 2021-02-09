 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Criticism of Blumenshine unfair
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Criticism of Blumenshine unfair

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I know David Paul Blumenshine, and those claiming he is an insurrectionist just don’t want his ideas to be heard. He follows every law and has never even had a single traffic ticket.

He is the father of two giving and thoughtful daughters, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and is even leading a group to do mission work in the Dominican Republic this summer.

He’s even said if he had any idea those horrible people would have invaded our capitol building, he would have never gone. I am glad we have people like David standing up for our rights.

Sue Jones, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News