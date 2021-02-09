LETTER: Criticism of Blumenshine unfair

I know David Paul Blumenshine, and those claiming he is an insurrectionist just don’t want his ideas to be heard. He follows every law and has never even had a single traffic ticket.

He is the father of two giving and thoughtful daughters, volunteered at the Boys and Girls Club and is even leading a group to do mission work in the Dominican Republic this summer.

He’s even said if he had any idea those horrible people would have invaded our capitol building, he would have never gone. I am glad we have people like David standing up for our rights.

Sue Jones, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0