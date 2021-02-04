LETTER: Crockett has prepared for position

Vote Joshua Crockett for Heartland Community College on April 6.

Everything in Joshua’s life has prepared him for this position. After enrolling at Heartland Community College, Joshua wasted no time in fully integrating himself within the campus community, first serving as student body president and then as student trustee.

After leaving Heartland, he did not stop and started to serve the student body at ISU, being fully involved with the American Democracy Project, Student Government Association, the Center for Civic Engagement, and so much more.

These positions have given him the knowledge and experience that I expect from my elected public servants – he knows what life is like for students at Heartland because he was just there two years ago.

This position on the Board of Trustees is vital to the college, and having a person in this role who has firsthand experience at Heartland is essential. It would be foolish to ask your nurse to file your taxes, just as it would be absurd to ask your accountant to stitch a wound. Why would we not elect a recent graduate to serve in this role?

While it is not viewed as such traditionally, being a student is a full-time job. Having someone who understands this and knows what life is like is a key part of this role.