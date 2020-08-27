LETTER: Crossing party line for Fazzini

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rob Fazzini and I are from different political parties, but I’m crossing over to vote for him to become McLean County Auditor. Our county is fortunate to have a person of his caliber willing to serve in that way.

Rob is highly professional and, above all, he has a sincere desire to help those around him. Every time I went to him (as a local businessman), his door was always open to give help and advice.

Besides his personal character, I appreciate the fact that he wants to make auditor a non-partisan and non-elected position. Just because a person has the skills to win an election doesn’t mean they have the credentials to do the job of auditor. We need people who are appointed based on their specific abilities for this kind of work.

Join me in November so together we can make Rob Fazzini our McLean County Auditor.

John Walsh, Bloomington

