LETTER: Crumpler a compassionate leader

I encourage Bloomington residents of Ward 9 to support Tom Crumpler for City Council. Tom is a man of integrity, never one to cut corners or take the easy way out. Contrast this with his opponent, Jim Fruin. In his last stint on the council, Mr. Fruin attempted to divert almost $1 million in state money to build a football field for a private school. At the time, Mr. Fruin neglected to disclose that he concurrently served on the board of that private school, a clear conflict of interest. Tom Crumpler will put the needs of Bloomington residents first and will never use his position to benefit his own special interests.

Tom Crumpler is also a compassionate leader. He listens generously and considers multiple perspectives. In his role as a professor of reading and literacy at Illinois State University, he’s developed a commitment to honest inquiry. Rather than making assumptions about how to solve a problem, Tom looks at all possibilities, even those that are not immediately obvious. Because of this approach, Tom is more likely to identify unique solutions. Tom Crumpler is running not to represent a political ideology but to do what’s right for the people he represents.

I know that Tom Crumpler will be an asset on the City Council, and I urge Ward 9 residents to vote for him on or before April 6.

Jill Blair, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0