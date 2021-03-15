 Skip to main content
LETTER: Crumpler for Ward 9 Alderman
LETTER: Crumpler for Ward 9 Alderman

I recommend Tom Crumpler for Ward 9 Alderman on the Bloomington City Council.

I have known Tom for over 20 years as a leader of integrity who listens to others’ perspectives, makes the tough decisions, and works tirelessly to get things done. He continuously learned about systems and rules/laws and how to bring groups together to complete the work.

I am excited that his focus for the people of Ward 9 will be to remain fiscally responsible as he works to ensure core services, public safety and infrastructure, and support of small businesses and economic development. He will bring his years of experience of enabling people to work together to do what is best for both the current and future community of Bloomington.

Lynn Gaddis, Normal

