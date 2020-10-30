 Skip to main content
LETTER Cummings will vote in our best interest
LETTER Cummings will vote in our best interest

Dan Brady attends lots of community events, connects with community members but his voting record supports his rich allies.

He has voted against unions, against prison reform, against women’s rights, against police reform, against nuclear regulations, against increasing the minimum wage, against a 72-hour waiting period to buy a gun and against free school lunches. Don’t forget his vote against smoking in your car when you have children in the car. (Reference: Dan Brady’s Voting Record)

\We have a wonderful chance to send Chemberly Cummings to represent 105th district in this election. She will listen to every one of us and then vote for our best interest.

Cindy Kerber, Normal

