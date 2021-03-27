LETTER: Cumpston a vote for whole community

You don’t have to live in Ward 7 to want to vote Kelby Cumpston for Bloomington City Council.

Those who know me at all know that I am not easily impressed. But since having the privilege to work alongside Kelby’s partner Torii at the history museum for almost seven years, I have never not been impressed by the absolute selflessness matched only by the acute social awareness of the Moré/Cumpston household.

Whether it be sparing the planet while supplying their neighbors through the Really Really Free Market, embracing uncertain risk in the spirit of unfettered altruism with the McLean County COVID-19 Mutual Aid Team, or using their humble platforms to support and advance the calls to action of those most othered in this community, I am at a loss for how to describe the indelible impact Kelby and Torii have already had on Bloomington.