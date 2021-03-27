LETTER: Cumpston a vote for whole community

You don’t have to live in Ward 7 to want to vote Kelby Cumpston for Bloomington City Council.
Those who know me at all know that I am not easily impressed. But since having the privilege to work alongside Kelby’s partner Torii at the history museum for almost seven years, I have never not been impressed by the absolute selflessness matched only by the acute social awareness of the Moré/Cumpston household.
Whether it be sparing the planet while supplying their neighbors through the Really Really Free Market, embracing uncertain risk in the spirit of unfettered altruism with the McLean County COVID-19 Mutual Aid Team, or using their humble platforms to support and advance the calls to action of those most othered in this community, I am at a loss for how to describe the indelible impact Kelby and Torii have already had on Bloomington.
However, it is important to not be swept up in simple generalizations and feelgood examples of charity. Lest we forget that Kelby not only has the heart, but also the experience and expertise, to succeed on city council. As a project manager overseeing construction of affordable housing within and outside Illinois, and as a member of Bloomington’s Property Maintenance Review Board, Kelby possesses the skills necessary to actively and effectively address issues of infrastructure and housing in West Bloomington and beyond.
In his relative downtime, Kelby is nothing less than a student of the council, having studied its bi-monthly meetings for the better part of a decade. It is also noteworthy that Kelby, like me, was reared in Bloomington and has since chosen for himself to call this place home.
If I could cast only one vote on or before April 6, I would vote Kelby for Ward 7 and Kelby for the larger Bloomington community.
Hannah Johnson, Bloomington