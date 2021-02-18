LETTER: Cumpston has personal stake in city

I have had the opportunity to work alongside Kelby Cumpston as a People First Coalition candidate and while volunteering our time with the McLean County COVID-19 Mutual Aid project he started with his wife to support and uplift struggling neighbors. Kelby knows that too many people in Bloomington are struggling. Over the years he has been active in multiple organized efforts to distribute fresh food to the neighborhood, and he and his wife Torii have become known for the fun they’ve brought to Miller Park with the Really Really Free Market.

Kelby is a townie and has lived most of his life living in Ward 7, so he has a personal stake in uplifting the west side of Bloomington. Kelby knows this city and knows how to get things done. As a resident, he’s read every council packet for years, and knows the intricacies of our city code. Kelby currently sits on the Bloomington Property Maintenance Review Board, and has used this position to make valuable information for tenants and property owners more available online. His inside view from the board has given him a clear and precise view of where the city is lacking, and how residents are suffering, when it comes to maintaining safe and healthy housing conditions.