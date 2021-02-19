LETTER: Cumpston has solved issues for years

I’d like to encourage everyone living in Ward 7 to vote for Kelby Cumpston in the Ward 7 primary. From working to alleviate food scarcity, to creating the Really Really Free Market, and most recently, to helping create a COVID 19 mutual aid group, Kelby has been serving people and solving problems in West Bloomington for years.

Kelby also knows he can’t wait until he gets into office to start working collaboratively on the issues currently confronting the City. It’s why Kelby, Willie Halbert, Jackie Gunderson, and I formed the People First Coalition. We’re all running for office throughout Bloomington, and we’ve come together around our shared progressive values of making sure that Bloomington invests in its people and deals with long-neglected issues, such as the lack of safe, affordable housing.

And getting to know Kelby has been, without a doubt, one of my greatest joys during this campaign season. I’ve learned so much from him about how our city functions, and his background in construction makes him uniquely qualified to help address infrastructure issues such as fixing our roads and sewers. But, most importantly, Kelby is one of the most community-oriented and selfless people that I have ever met.