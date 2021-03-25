LETTER: Cumpston knowledgeable about housing

Residents of Ward 7 have two good candidates from which to choose. I recommend Kelby Cumpston to you. I have over the years become acquainted with Mr. Cumpston and find him highly knowledgeable about affordable housing. He has direct and hands-on experience working on this issue, professionally, and in rehabilitation of his own affordable house.
Ward 7 is core part of the tax base for the city and for Bloomington schools. Rehabilitating existing properties ensures the continuing use of high-quality buildings. This preserves affordable housing as well as our tax base. Mr. Cumpston knows how this can be done.
Greg Koos, Bloomington