LETTER: Cunningham brings unique perspective

A diversity of perspectives is necessary for the school board to be able to adequately represent the interests of the community that it serves. I believe that Gavin Cunningham will bring a unique perspective to Unit 5’s School Board due to the fact that he just graduated from Normal West in 2020.

Public education has changed rapidly in the past decade, and Gavin has experienced it first-hand. He knows what it’s like to learn during a pandemic; to hide in classrooms during lockdown drills; to use the everchanging district technology; to decipher his grades with a mix of traditional and standards-based grading scales; to march on school grounds for racial and social justice. These are all things that the current board members did not experience as students, but they are all things that are greatly impacting our student population. Gavin’s youth is an asset - the “inside perspective” that he offers will be invaluable to the board.

Gavin also represents the west side of our town, which has been historically underrepresented on the board of education. All of our current board members live in areas that filter into Normal Community High School, but Gavin and his siblings have grown up attending Westside Unit 5 schools, including Normal West High School. We need a voice that will represent the best interests of our entire school district, not just the east side.