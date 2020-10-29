 Skip to main content
LETTER: Dan Brady a friend of the people
We would like to encourage support to re-elect Dan Brady as our representative for the 105th District. Dan has always been a friend of the people in this district as is demonstrated by the endorsements of many groups and associations such as: The Illinois Education Association, The National Federation of Independent Business Illinois PAC, McLean County Chamber of Commerce, and many other municipal and labor organizations.

Dan has also been involved with the issues of coronavirus by meeting with individuals and businesses, hosting Town Hall meetings, and helping pass legislation concerning Workman’s Comp. and Unemployment changes for front line workers.

There’s never an event, large or small, in the area where we don’t see Dan. He is genuinely concerned for the people he serves.

Dan and Susie Boian, Chenoa

