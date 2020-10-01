LETTER: Dan Brady best choice in 105th

Over the past three years, it has become abundantly clear that we need a public servant that stands up and speaks out about the issues that affect the quality of life for those who reside within the 105th Legislative District. Dan Brady is the right man during perhaps the most difficult and troublesome time in the history of the state of Illinois.
Dan Brady has been especially sensitive and passionately active in legislation affecting insurance, families, law enforcement and emergency medical services.
Dan Brady has historically been honest, above reproach, pragmatic, and possesses hopeful insight into our community’s problems and needs, and has displayed a willingness to examine the issues and listen closely to the public’s questions and concerns.
Please join me and my household as we cast our votes on Nov. 3 for the re-election of Dan Brady for state representative for the 105th Legislative District.
John Colclasure, Lexington
