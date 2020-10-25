 Skip to main content
LETTER: Dan Brady exactly who we need
LETTER: Dan Brady exactly who we need

On November 3, I will once again be casting my vote for State Representative Dan Brady. I believe Dan continues to do an excellent job representing Central Illinois. Dan attends countless community events and spends an incredible amount of time listening to his constituents. Dan supports our first responders, teachers and small businesses who are all vital to our community. Dan is a family man and his ethics and values are what makes him exactly who we need representing us in Springfield. Please join me in re-electing Dan Brady.

Todd Weir, Normal

