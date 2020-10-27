 Skip to main content
LETTER: Dan Brady is a tireless servant
LETTER: Dan Brady is a tireless servant

Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Join me in support of Rep. Dan Brady for re-election for 105th Legislative District. He is a tireless servant of the community. Always willing and able to listen to concerns and/or ideas you may have about the 105th or the State of Illinois. If you would like someone passionate about Central Illinois and Bloomington/Normal join your friends and neighbors and cast your vote and Re-elect Dan Brady.

ReGina Ford, Bloomington

