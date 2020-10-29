LETTER: Dan Brady is always available

As former mayor of Fairbury, I have had the opportunity to work with and observe Dan Brady. He has always made himself available to help our city and our citizens. He has a history of listening to their concerns about various state programs and helping solve their problems.

He has assisted constituents on many COVID related fronts, testing, health care, unemployment claims, and other related issues and concerns.

In March, Dan met with restaurant, bar, and business owners to help them and answer questions regarding essential business, insurance, the Illinois Public Health Department, unemployment, and claims for soon to be laid off employees. He held a townhall meeting to explain to explain how individuals and businesses could receive state grant funding help. He has always been available during these trying times and his experience in the legislature is invaluable.

Dan regularly attends community events throughout his district which allows him to visit with our citizens. He is a proven leader, representative, and a concerned caring voice for our district. Please vote for Dan Brady on November 3 and allow him to continue his diligent effort on our behalf.

Lynn Dameron, Fairbury

This is a letter to the editor on The Pantagraph Opinion page.

