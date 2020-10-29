 Skip to main content
LETTER: Dan Brady offers stalwart advocacy
LETTER: Dan Brady offers stalwart advocacy

In an era of extreme divisiveness in political opinions, central Illinois once again can vote for a true gentleman with a thoughtful yet stalwart advocacy for constituents. Recently endorsed by the Chicago Tribune, which cited Dan Brady's work on ethics legislation, Dan also has the endorsement of local law enforcement.

Dan voted against the 32% income tax hike last July and continues to ask higher education to look for efficient ways to thrive while cutting expenditures. With an unmatched record of constituent services and simply being available nearly 24/7, Dan is the clear choice to represent the 105th district at the Illinois House.

Randy Stearns, Bloomington

