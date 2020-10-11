LETTER: Dan Brady shares LaHood's strengths

I was lucky enough to serve as District Chief of Staff for Congressman Ray LaHood for ten years in Central Illinois. Two of his strongest public service qualities was that he had excellent bipartisan relationships and top notch constituent services.

State Representative Dan Brady shares these outstanding public service qualities. Dan Brady has worked hard across party lines to provide COVID testing for Bloomington Normal, secure PPD for health care workers, and help small businesses and individuals negatively impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Dan Brady never closed his district offices for an extended period during the pandemic so that people could continue to seek and find help. Dan Brady is a very responsive, effective state representative that deserves re-election. Please join me in voting for Dan Brady.

Brad McMillan, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0