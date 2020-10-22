 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Dan Brady stands out by a mile
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Dan Brady stands out by a mile

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

As I have been driving around the Bloomington-Normal areas and outlying towns, I have kept track of who the majority of support signs have been for and by far, Dan Brady stands out by a mile.

Having known Dan for many a year, I know him to be a representative for the people and their better good. He is passionate about being present in the communities, promoting and supporting issues to help with education, health care, COVID, first responders, alcoholism/drug awareness, MADD, FOID/Concealed Carry Licensing, and lowering Illinois taxing issues and so many other issues affecting IL residents and businesses.

Please vote to re-elect Dan in the November election for state representative. You couldn’t pick a more caring, sincere and honest man for this position.

Anita Nafziger, Hudson

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News