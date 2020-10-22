LETTER: Dan Brady stands out by a mile

As I have been driving around the Bloomington-Normal areas and outlying towns, I have kept track of who the majority of support signs have been for and by far, Dan Brady stands out by a mile.

Having known Dan for many a year, I know him to be a representative for the people and their better good. He is passionate about being present in the communities, promoting and supporting issues to help with education, health care, COVID, first responders, alcoholism/drug awareness, MADD, FOID/Concealed Carry Licensing, and lowering Illinois taxing issues and so many other issues affecting IL residents and businesses.

Please vote to re-elect Dan in the November election for state representative. You couldn’t pick a more caring, sincere and honest man for this position.

Anita Nafziger, Hudson

