LETTER: Dan Brady understands his role

I am writing in support of Dan Brady to be re-elected to the Illinois House of Representatives. Dan has been a strong, and thoughtful advocate for his district and the people who live here. He has worked hard to secure funding for projects at Illinois State University and communities across McLean and Livingston Counties. He understands the importance of reaching across the aisle and working with legislators from around Illinois to get things done.
Dan is always present, always ready to listen, and always willing to provide support to constituents in need of help. Dan understands that his role as state representative is one of public service. For all these reasons and more, please join me in voting Dan Brady for State Representative on November 3.
Josh Barnett, Bloomington
