LETTER: Dan Brady works for voters' concerns

I will be voting for Dan Brady as my state representative of the 105th Legislative District. He makes a concerted effort of staying informed on the issues of concern to the citizens of his district which are being considered by the General Assembly. I’m especially pleased with his concern and support for people with developmental disabilities. Further, Dan helped pass crucial legislation for workers compensation and unemployment insurance changes to respond to the coronavirus emergency for front line workers.
Dan’s efforts have focused on higher education, insurance, families, law enforcement, and emergency medical services. Dan’s leadership skills have been demonstrated through his active and long-term involvement such as being a member of the Higher Education, Insurance committees and Special Commission on Special Needs.
Look for Dan Brady on the ballot when you vote November 3rd.
Christopher Hood, Normal
