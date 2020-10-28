LETTER: Dan Brady's help key with grants

Dan Brady has been and will continue to be a great leader representing our communities. In his work serving on the Illinois General Assembly Committees of Higher Education and Appropriations Higher Education (Republican spokesperson), Dan has worked to help provide funding for MAPP grants to assist with students’ tuition costs.

He has also helped create the new AIM HIGH Grant program that provides merit-based awards to undergraduate students. The award is designed to encourage Illinois students to attend an in-state university, improve college affordability, and reduce student loan debt. In 2021, 902 new students at ISU will receive over $2 million in funding from this program. Keeping students in Illinois while reducing students’ costs is important!

Dan’s tireless work and results focused constituent services are reasons deserving his reelection. I ask for your vote for Dan Brady, House District 105, on November 3.

Lyn Landon, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0