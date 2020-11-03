LETTER: Dan Everhart has proven track record

As we approach the national election, the public referendum is who will take the lead on public safety, health care, education and more. Public service is an honorable profession, one not driven by a personal ideology or agenda but by a desire to be of service to a community, state and country.

Public servants must work together, listen, make difficult choices and be open to compromise, which by the way is not a dirty word. A track record of making tough choices, standing up and doing the work makes a difference and counts, whether in elected service or in another of one’s chosen profession.

McLean County has seen a number of robust campaigns, with candidates seeking reelection and candidates seeking to serve for the first time. Among candidates seeking re-election is McLean County Circuit Clerk Don Everhart. Public service has been and continues to drive Don Everhart to work closely with the circuit courts to ensure that all citizens have access to the services of a transparent, fair and reasonable criminal justice court system. Don has always approached the job with the integrity we can count on.

All voters have the opportunity and the responsibility to consider candidates who bring integrity, transparency and a genuine passion for service whether they seek reelection or an office for the first time.