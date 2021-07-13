LETTER: Davis' appearance at airport misleading

After seeing the front page photo in the Pantagraph of Congressman Rodney Davis’ recent trip to our local airport, I found myself wondering why he was afforded such kid glove treatment by reporters there.

The caption read that Davis was in town “to review recent purchases of airport equipment funded through the CARES Act.” This equipment was state of the art runway snow-clearing equipment, about $1.1 million worth -- which will no doubt make winter air travel safer for this community.

What was not emphasized nearly enough in the article was the fact that Davis, along with Darin LaHood, and every other congressional Republican voted against the acquisition of this equipment when they voted no on the CARES act.

In the article accompanying the photo, Davis is afforded time to dismisses the CARES Act, along with the proposed Invest in America infrastructure bill as “very, very partisan,” and laden with too many “Green New Deal” priorities, including the expansion of our national recharging grid for electric vehicles.

Too bad reporters didn’t press Davis to explain himself. What is “very, very partisan” about snow-clearing our local runways? Do safer runways not benefit Republican fliers as much Democrats or independents? Is building an electric vehicle recharging grid that would help address climate change and enhance the desirability of vehicles like those made locally at Rivian, something that can be casually dismissed and opposed by a congressman who represents large numbers of people who work there?

In the recent past, Davis and his political party simultaneously controlled all three legislative branches of government, and did nothing on infrastructure. Too bad that what Davis seems to want to do now is pose for a photo beside something he opposed, and belittle some policies that can benefit us all.

Vaughn Hoffman, Bloomington

