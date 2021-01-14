LETTER: Davis complaint out of place

So, let me get this straight. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was terrified while the mob of Trump supporters were pounding on the door and vandalizing the House of Representatives. And he's is disbelief that this violence was inspired by politics. Has he been listening to the divisive rhetoric of this president?

But yet, on Tuesday, Jan. 12, after metal detectors had been installed at the Capitol, Rep. Davis had the gall to shout at the very Capitol police officers that had protected him the week before. He also complained that GOP members weren't 'consulted' by security officials before they were installed. Reeks a bit of white privilege.

Rep. Davis, put on your big boy pants and quit whining and get to work for this nation and our democracy.

Patricia Cich, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0