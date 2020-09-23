 Skip to main content
LETTER: Davis has record as representative
LETTER: Davis has record as representative

Rodney Davis fights for affordable healthcare, even for those with pre-existing conditions. He introduced the Health Care Protection Act, which ensures out-of-work Americans have access to care, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, protects coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions, makes critical investments in hospitals and healthcare providers, and protects nurses from being furloughed.

Rodney Davis fights for these things because he understands the importance of healthcare on both sides. His wife is a nurse, so he understands all the hard work they do, as well as the importance of protecting them and the healthcare industry. His wife is also a 19-year colon cancer survivor, so he recognizes the need to protect those with pre-existing conditions from higher healthcare and insurance costs.

His background alone is enough for him to have my support for U.S. Congress, but he also has the track record to confirm his stance on these issues.

 David Sage. Bloomington

