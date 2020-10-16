LETTER: Davis has stood by in silence for years

As I read The Pantagraph each morning, I keep waiting for a headline stating that my congressman, U. S. Rep. Rodney Davis, has publicly repudiated the politics of division, bigotry and hate espoused and promoted by President Donald Trump. Apparently too afraid to lose the votes of many Trump supporters in our district, Rep. Davis has failed to denounce the ugly attacks President Trump has launched against so many of his opponents.

So I ask: Does Rep. Davis stand with President Trump in calling for the Department of Justice to charge, arrest and imprison his political opponents? Does Rep. Davis stand with President Trump’s vicious attacks against his vice-presidential opponent – a democratically elected United States senator – calling her a communist and monster? Does Rep. Davis stand with President Trump as he fails to condemn the right-wing fanaticism that has led to 13 men being charged with plotting to kidnap and murder a sitting governor? And does Rep. Davis stand with President Trump as he has refused to take any direct action against Russia and Vladimir Putin for placing bounties on the heads of our U.S. soldiers?