LETTER: Davis, LaHood dodge the issues

Liz Cheney was stripped of her leadership position because she refused to assist/promote the "big lie." Davis and LaHood would not reveal how they voted {voice vote} for her removal as chairperson of the council. Davis even called her a "good friend" who did a "good job" as the conference chair. The dodge. He went on to say our country has real problems that are going unaddressed. The deflection. She was being punished for speaking out about the "big lie" Mr. Davis.

The big problem that you were not willing to address is that in a democracy when an individual receives more votes than the challenger they are declared the winner and the governing goes on until the next election. The unaddressed problem is that our democratic form of governing is being challenged by a loser who is unwilling to admit that he lost.

I suppose you would like for all of the readers to believe that all of the problems that you are pointing out have started since January 20, 2021. Your party controlled the Senate and the Presidency for the last four years. Do you think that your laundry list is more important than what your constituents experienced on January 6, 2021?