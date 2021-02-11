LETTER: Davis must decide where he stands

Rodney Davis needs to decide which wing of the Republican Party he supports. He can align with the Trump-first wing or conservative, traditional Republicans. Davis shouldn’t be allowed to wait and see what plays out over the next two years.

Does Davis pal around with Darin LaHood or Adam Kinzinger these days? Kinzinger casts courageous votes. LaHood backed the former White House’s attempt to overthrow the election through the Attorney General of Texas. LaHood, a former attorney, should have known the Supreme Court would expeditiously dismiss the suit for having no factual or legal basis. Maybe it’s good LaHood left the practice of law.

Davis needs to decide if he shares beliefs with Marjorie Taylor Greene or Liz Cheney. Does he support a QAnon-supporter, school mass-shooting denier or a principled conservative, the third-highest leader in the House GOP caucus? Davis needs to let voters know how he voted on the secret ballot to maintain Liz Cheney’s leadership position.

Does Congressman Davis support Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley whose false assertions of voter fraud inflamed Trump’s base? Has he also shunned respected former presidential candidate Mitt Romney for standing up to the delusional election fraud conspiracy rants of our recent former President?