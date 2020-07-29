LETTER: Davis puts party before country

Rodney Davis has been quiet as a church mouse about Trump during the impeachment situation and Trump's other corrupt and leaderless practices, but says about Mike Madigan: "Madigan must resign from office immediately. Our state and the people I represent have suffered from his corruption for far too long. Elected officials should be held to a standard higher than ‘innocent until proven guilty.’ "
Rodney did not mention this "higher standard" or the suppression of evidence and witnesses that came during the Senate impeachment "hearings" about Trump. Hypocrite Rodney puts party before country.
Curt Johnson, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!