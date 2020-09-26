LETTER: Davis truly cares about working people

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis for his great work in Congress. He truly represents the hardworking people of Central Illinois.

He has consistently voted to keep taxes down and keep corruption and a bloated, big government from ruining hardworking, middle-class families and businesses. Rep. Davis has been a champion of our U.S. Constitution and works to protect the working classes from the liberal tax-and-spend waste of the Democrats.

Rep. Davis’ opponent is the exact opposite. Londrigan would join Pelosi in the Democrat desire to turn America into a third-world country. They do not care about our constitutional rights. They seek to raise taxes and punish the working class.

I urge all independents, working-class people, conservatives and Republicans to vote for Rep. Davis. He truly cares about the working people of Central Illinois. The modern Democrat party hates America.

James R. Bourke, Normal

