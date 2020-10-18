LETTER: Davis works diligently for us

I am writing to express our thanks to Congressman Rodney Davis for his efforts in representing the people of the 13th Congressional District and to urge you to vote for him for re-election this year. Congressman Davis works very diligently for us. When Congress is in session, he is always in attendance; he flies to Washington each week to vote and to do committee work. After Congress is finished with business for the week, he typically flies back home to Illinois for the weekend to meet with constituents to get our views on issues which Congress is considering.

Congressman Davis is a man of extraordinary courage. Very early in the morning on June 14, 2017, he was on a baseball field in Washington, D.C. , practicing with the Congressional Republican baseball team in preparation for its annual charity game with the Congressional Democrats. As they were practicing, a spectator began firing a gun at the Congressmen on the field. One Congressman was seriously injured. Everyone scattered. Later in the morning, Rodney met with a group of reporters in the Capitol and calmly answered questions about the dangerous experience of the Congressional baseball players.