LETTER: Dealing with Brady is a pleasure

I am writing this today to express my pleasure in dealing with Dan Brady. Prior to the COVID outbreak, I did not know Dan Brady.

I reached out to him to make sure he was not only listening, but fighting for those he represents.

Not only was I able to reach him, he called me back several times to check on the status of our business. Dan even made the time to stop by my facility and let me know that he would work tirelessly to make sure we could survive.

I trust Dan Brady, and am grateful to have a representative like him in Illinois.

John Cerda, Chenoa

