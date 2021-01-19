LETTER: Democrats are abject hypocrites

Where were you two Democrats and your outrage last summer? Four months of burning our cities, looting stores in our Twin Cities and taking over entire areas of government buildings in Portland and Seattle and other places. Cops and first responders attacked by angry mobs of anarchists. Businesses and homes attacked and burned to the ground. Citizens trying to help people attacked brutally. Citizens and cops ambushed and murdered. Antifa anarchists attacking federal buildings and federal agents for months. BLM thugs looting and burning towns like Kenosha, Wisconsin.