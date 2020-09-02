LETTER: Democrats don't realize hate destroys

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It seems all the Democratic far-left can think about is to hate and destroy Donald Trump.

This has driven them since the day he was elected. If they could have accepted his election and worked with him everything would be so much nicer and peaceful. Also maybe we wouldn’t have the rioting, destroying cities and businesses, also hurting and killing people.

They have promoted racism, the so-called cancel culture and political correctness. We have the right to free speech. Why aren’t people fighting against the cancel culture and political correctness? No one should be shunned or fired from their job because they have an opinion.

As for the COVID-19, the Democrats think the president hasn’t done a good job on a virus that no one knew anything about. If they knew any way to help control or stop the virus, why didn’t they offer to help instead of always criticizing?

People who hate don’t seem to realize that hate destroys. I pray that God will straighten our country out before it’s too late.

Lois A. Vetter, Gibson City

