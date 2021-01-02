LETTER: Democrats shouldn't be afraid

Darin LaHood's support of the Texas election lawsuit has sent the local Democrats into a feeding frenzy. The Pantagraph Opinion page was filled with negative reaction his decision. Letters claimed there is no evidence of election fraud. If that's the case, then what are they worried about? Bring on the lawsuits should be their response. This is the opportunity to let Trump, La Hood, and the the Republican's make fools of themselves in the public eye by losing in court with no credible evidence. They could finally proclaim that Trump and his followers are rubes, and have no place in American politics.

Any thought of such a lawsuit by Texas proclaiming election irregularities was often cited in the letters as a threat to our country's democracy. Really? Al Gore did it while losing to Bush. The Democrats in Congress spent hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars, and three-plus years, doing nothing else but try to over turn Trump's election. Russian collusion was a flop. The Ukraine phone call was a flop. The whole thing was a waste of money, time, and proved nothing other than to make fools of themselves. They had no credible evidence, and Trump remained in office. The brutal treatment of Trump and anyone else who got in the Democrats' way was the true threat to our democracy. But it was them doing it, so no problem. The press was on their side, as usual.