LETTER: Democrats to blame for violence

On a recent NBC interview, Joe Biden stated with complete certainty that if Trump wins on election night that Democrats and their supporters will not riot in response. But that’s exactly what the Democrats did when Trump won in 2016. Besides, for that to be true, Democrats and their leftist street supporters will have to stop their current rioting.
In fact, these organized riots have been going on since Ferguson in August 2014. Democrat city mayors order their police departments to not arrest rioters. If police arrest the rioters, Democrat prosecutors, like St. Louis Kimberly Gardner, just releases them
Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris has even set up a bond fund for the rioters. Then Democrats blame Trump for the riots.
Debbie Menges, Troy
