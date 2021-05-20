LETTER: Democrats want to have control

I read with amusement this paper's headlines on how the twin cities are divided on the mask issue. The proper headlines should have read "common sense verses tyrannical policies."

To be specific, those with a working brain, those that get their news from a reliable conservative news source, already knew that mask are designed to control the populace, which is something the Democrats love to do and will have a hard time letting it go, it's the very reason many still plan on wearing their mask outside even though it's been long proven it's unnecessary and a waste of time, that it may even be detrimental to one's own health.

Democrats love that power and hate individual freedoms. Their party is always the ones that make new frivolous laws, laws that are more designed to control ones freedoms than anything else. The next time you hear of a stupid new law, think Democrat and you will have the originator pegged.

In today's society, masks to the Democrats are what the MAGA hats are to Trump's supporters. The hats make sense, the mask no sense. If you can smell BBQ through a mask, you can also smell COVID.

Terry White, Bloomington

