LETTER: DeWitt County Board race important

DeWitt County has one of its most important races this year for county board.
In 2018, all the members elected to the Board were newcomers. At least one of the newcomers has attended less than 40 percent of the meetings he was scheduled for. None have served as committee chairmen.
When our local radio station held a candidates' forum last week, only the five incumbents showed up. None of the new people who hope to be elected came to answer questions about their reasons for running or plans for our county.
In District A, incumbents are Camille Redman, chair of the finance committee and vice chair of the board. The board has balanced our budget, kept our county taxes from rising, and has pulled us out of a financial hole created by an earlier, inexperienced board. Her expertise has been invaluable. Lance Reece is chairman of the health/safety committee and has spent 18 months juggling talks with Farmer City, their former ambulance provider, and the county's current ambulance service, negotiating successfully to make sure the 2,000 residents from Farmer City have access to ambulance service after their former ambulance provider served notice.
In District C, incumbents are Dave Newberg, board chairman, who has turned a part-time position into a full-time one, spending hours nearly every day at the courthouse. Jay Wickenhauser is head of the Marina Committee, and one look at what has been accomplished at Clinton Lake’s marina is very impressive. Scott Nimmo, chairman of the property committee, has construction experience and has saved the county big-time supervising concrete work, such as at the animal shelter and ambulance complex.
These people are a mix of Republicans and Democrats, but have worked seamlessly together emphasizing the best interests of DeWitt County.
Please vote for experience. It is essential this year.
Becky Adams, Clinton
