LETTER: DeWitt County Board race important

DeWitt County has one of its most important races this year for county board.

In 2018, all the members elected to the Board were newcomers. At least one of the newcomers has attended less than 40 percent of the meetings he was scheduled for. None have served as committee chairmen.

When our local radio station held a candidates' forum last week, only the five incumbents showed up. None of the new people who hope to be elected came to answer questions about their reasons for running or plans for our county.

In District A, incumbents are Camille Redman, chair of the finance committee and vice chair of the board. The board has balanced our budget, kept our county taxes from rising, and has pulled us out of a financial hole created by an earlier, inexperienced board. Her expertise has been invaluable. Lance Reece is chairman of the health/safety committee and has spent 18 months juggling talks with Farmer City, their former ambulance provider, and the county's current ambulance service, negotiating successfully to make sure the 2,000 residents from Farmer City have access to ambulance service after their former ambulance provider served notice.