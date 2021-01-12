LETTER: Difference between Lincoln, Trump

On July 11, 1864, President Lincoln stood near the front lines as confederates threatened our nation's capital. A bullet struck an army surgeon three feet away from the President. Lincoln was unfazed by the close call. Was it foolhardy for the commander-in-chief to be so close to the fighting? Yes, but it was also the brave leadership of a true patriot. He was committed heart and soul to the defense of the Union.

On January 6, 2021, the current President did the very opposite, in every way. He himself sent a mob of confederates, white supremacists, and antisemites to breach the sacred grounds of our U.S. Capitol. He even promised to go with them. He did not go with them. Having stirred the mob to action, he stood back, and stood down -- a coward.

Based on his pre-attack rally speech, we know that he personally directed their offense against the United States. Meanwhile, the mob sought to carry out Trump's orders, including against his own Vice President, Mike Pence. The mob's fury stemmed from the stupendous fiction that the guy who lost by a landslide was the real winner. Thank the good Lord, the mob was as incompetent at their grotesque mission as their leader.

As of this writing, Trump, naturally, has refused to express condolences for the dead, including the Capitol Police officer who was bludgeoned with a fire extinguisher.