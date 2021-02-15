LETTER: Dig deeper with sick patients

Reading about the young man with the rare disorder related to COVID exposure, I was once again reminded of the lack of the effort by doctors in the area to dig deeper to discover the cause of any illness presented to them.

With the young boy, they treated him for an ear infection. When has anyone suffered from a fever and stomach issues related to an ear infection? Especially in this day and age where COVID is everywhere.

Dig deeper please. Another case was a patient with a history of 40 years of smoking was treated for an upper respiratory infection three times in six months, followed by an exam where the doctor thought patient might have a heart murmur. After a week of tests and a visit to a cardiologist, no heart murmur. Now eight months of congestion and inability to walk without effort to breath, doctors ordered an x-ray. November of same year, diagnosed with lung cancer.

Doctors need to look at everything possible in patient history that could relate to conditions presented. And with COVID now - everything should set off bells to test and look deeper.

Cathy Miller, Normal

