LETTER: Disappointed in editorial board

As a long time subscriber to The Pantagraph I was appalled at your decision to not endorse a candidate for president of the United States, in this, the most important election in a lifetime.
And I quote: “In Central Illinois, at best, the presidential race affects the down-ticket contests. Those down-ticket races are the place we 'feel' (quotation marks mine) most comfortable making endorsements,”
Really? Think COVID, think ACA , think war and peace. Do not think about your comfort level in the year 2020.
This election will determine:
1. Democracy’s survival vs white supremacy
2. Hope vs. fear
3. And most importantly, a good man vs. a bad man.
What a very sad disappointment, you, The Pantagraph Editorial Board are.
Nan Fassett, Bloomington
