LETTER: Disappointed with LaHood's actions

Following the announcement that over 100 Republican Members of Congress had signed a document in support of the Texas lawsuit before the Supreme Court seeking to invalidate votes cast in the November Presidential election in four states, I sent the following email to my Congressman, Darin LaHood:

“As a constituent and former Republican officeholder, I am deeply concerned and extremely disappointed that you allowed your name to be added to the anti-democratic and clearly frivolous lawsuit filed in the United States Supreme Court by the Texas Attorney General. It is appalling to see how many Republican officeholders -- like yourself - -continue to march lockstep in support of any of President Trump's demands, regardless of how spurious they are. I admire Republican Representatives Adam Kinzinger and Rodney Davis who chose not to join the lawsuit. They demonstrated independence and good judgment."

The Attorney General of the State of Pennsylvania, in pleadings before the United States Supreme Court, referred to the lawsuit as a "seditious abuse of the judicial process." In my 22 years as a Circuit Court Judge in Central Illinois (often presiding in counties in your district), a case like that filed by the Texas Attorney General -- so thinly supported by law or evidence -- would likely have resulted in a request for the imposition of sanctions against the party filing the lawsuit.”